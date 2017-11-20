NUI Galway publishes findings of major family study

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Researchers from the UNESCO Child and family research centre in the city have published the findings of a major early intervention project.

The research is based on the experiences of children and families involved in Meitheal – the Tusla-led early intervention national practice model.

The study shows that families benefit most when there’s a trusting relationship between the family members and their practitioners.

The team also found that a mother’s wellbeing has a significant impact on the wellbeing of children and teenagers.