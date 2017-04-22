15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUI Galway provides test facility for 10 million euro energy project

April 22, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Centre for Marine and Renewable Energy at NUI Galway is to provide test facilities for a 10.5 million euro energy project.

Technology developers will test their tidal turbine blades as part of the ‘MaRINET2’ project funded by the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 programme.

The project is inviting an open call to offshore energy technology developers with applications closing on the 20 May 2017.

Currently in Europe, there’s around 100 megawatts of tidal stream capacity and 32 megawatts of wave energy capacity.

