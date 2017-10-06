NUI Galway named The Sunday Times University of the Year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Having a strong university in Galway is good for the economy of the west of Ireland according to President of NUIG Jim Browne.

President Browne says he is pleased to see NUIG named University of the Year in the Sunday Times Good University Guide.

The Guide cites NUIG’s reputation for excellence in research saying academics earn nearly 90 thousand euro in research income per head.

NUIG also has the lowest graduate unemployment rate of any university in the country with only 3% of students unemployed 9 months after graduating.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan President Browne says NUIG’s success comes from investing in many different aspects of the university.