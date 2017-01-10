NUI Galway Name Team for Walsh Cup Clash With Galway Hurlers

The NUI Galway Management team of Tony Ward, Tony Og Regan, John Commins and Peter Fahy have named their team and subs to face Galway on Thursday evening in Duggan Park. Throw in 7.30pm.

There are three changes to the team that was beaten by Laois in the opening game with Conor Cosgrove, Ger Fennelly and John Fox coming into the starting fifteen.

The Team and Subs Are:

1 Cathal Tuohy (Galway)

2 Conor Cosgrove (Galway)

3 Barry Fitzpatrick (Sixmilebridge)

4 Ger Fennelly (Tipperary)

5 Mike Connelly (Galway)

6 Conor Cleary (Clare) Captain

7 Ger Forde (Galway)

8 Ian Fox (Galway)

9 Oisin Donnellan (Clare)

10 Stephen Barrett (Galway)

11 Stephen Hynes (Galway)

12 Aiden Helebert (Galway)

13 John Fox (Limerick)

14 Gearoid Loughnane (Galway)

15 Ger Hennelly (Galway)

16 Colm Devine (Clare) Sub goalie

16 Colin Hanbury (Galway)

17 Jack Cummins (Galway)

18 Con Smyth (Clare)

19 Pearse McCrann (Galway)

20 Cathal Kelly (Galway)

21 Conor Ryan (Tipperary)

22 Stephen Whelan (Galway)

23 Eamon Larkin (Galway)

24 Conor O Halloran(Clare)

25 Kevin McHugo (Galway)

26 Fergus Killeen(Clare)

27 Shane Moloney (Galway)

28 Brian Guilfoyle (Clare)

Management: Tony Ward, Tony Og Regan, Peter Fahy, John Commins.

GAA officer: Michael O Connor

NUIGalway are hosting the 2017 Fitzgibbon cup weekend on 24th and 25th February.