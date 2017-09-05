NUI Galway maintains position in international rankings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has kept its place in the “Times Higher Education” world university rankings for 2017-2018.

It is the only Irish university to maintain or improve its position in international rankings in the last five years.

NUI Galway has maintained its position in the 201-250 range of the Times Higher Education’s ranking of the top 250 Global Universities.

The university improved on its scores in four of the five main categories – international outlook, research, citation impact, and industry income.

Earlier this year, the QS World University Rankings for 2017/2018 placed NUIG at 243rd globally.

President of the University Dr Jim Browne says that renovations made to the campus in recent years have improved research done by the university.