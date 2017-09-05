15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

NUI Galway maintains position in international rankings

By GBFM News
September 5, 2017

Time posted: 3:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has kept its place in the “Times Higher Education” world university rankings for 2017-2018.

It is the only Irish university to maintain or improve its position in international rankings in the last five years.

NUI Galway has maintained its position in the 201-250 range of the Times Higher Education’s ranking of the top 250 Global Universities.

The university improved on its scores in four of the five main categories – international outlook, research, citation impact, and industry income.

Earlier this year, the QS World University Rankings for 2017/2018 placed NUIG at 243rd globally.

President of the University Dr Jim Browne says that renovations made to the campus in recent years have improved research done by the university.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Future jobs forecast at major new Parkmore office building
September 5, 2017
Future jobs forecast at major new Parkmore office building
September 5, 2017
Red flag warning lifted at Salthill beaches
September 5, 2017
Over 1600 children waiting for appointments at UHG

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 5, 2017
Ireland Girls Sevens Team Take Home UK School Games Title
September 4, 2017
The Curragh Racecourse Partner with Childhood Cancer Foundation
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK