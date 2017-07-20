15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUI Galway had lowest proportion of women at professor grade

By GBFM News
July 20, 2017

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway had the lowest proportion of women at professor grade according to an annual report on gender equality at third level.

The report was compiled by the Higher Education Authority between 2015 and 2016.

While 54 per cent of all staff at NUIG are female, only 12 per cent hold professor roles.

In terms of the governance and management structures at the college, only 38 per cent of members of the Governing Authority were female.

Similarly only 20 percent of the Academic Council of NUIG and a third of the Executive Management at the college are women.

By comparison, 56 percent of all staff at GMIT are women, but almost half of its Governing Authority is made up of female members.

Some colleges across the country have experienced small improvements in addressing the gender gap, but the HEA says these improvements are marginal.

Only colleges which address gender equality will get funding in the future.

