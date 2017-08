Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has opened the application process for its annual charity fund.

Charities wishing to be considered as beneficiaries for the 2017-2018 campaign can now apply to the Students’ Union.

Last year students took part in Croagh Patrick climbs, cake sales, table quizzes, a Christmas day in November, comedy gigs, and pet farm visits

Over 15 thousand euro was raised for last year’s chosen charity, The RNLI Galway Lifeboats and Threshold.