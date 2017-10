Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is among five academic partners which have joined forces to promote clinical research.

Clinical Research Development Ireland is a not-for-profit brand which aims to become the State’s leading national academic research body.

It also involves the Royal College of Surgeons, Trinity College, UCD and UCC, as well as industry partners.

According to the Irish Times, the CRDI will attempt to build on Ireland’s ability to attract internation research projects.