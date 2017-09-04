15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUI Galway hosting European conference on genetic research

By GBFM News
September 4, 2017

Time posted: 10:19 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Experts from 26 European countries are at NUIG from today to discuss the future role of genetic science in healthcare.

The 3 day conference will discuss the latest developments in genetic testing and research and how that information can be shared across Europe to improve healthcare.

Speakers will also raise legal and ethical issues surrounding topics such as genetic editing and who owns a person’s genetic information.

Dr. Heike Felzmann of NUIG’s Centre for Bioethical Research and Analysis says European reseacrch network COST is fostering collaboration among researchers.

