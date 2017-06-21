15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUI Galway to host Symposium on Higher Education

By GBFM News
June 21, 2017

Time posted: 3:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom: NUI Galway is set to host its 15th annual Symposium on Higher Education on Friday.

This year’s event will explore a wide range of issues around the nature of the ‘scholarly community’ that is the hallmark of higher education institutions.

Topics will include research output, highly constrained funding, increasing workloads, academic communication and increasingly diverse student populations.

The Symposium on Higher Education will take place at Aras Moyola at NUI Galway on Friday morning from 9.30.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
