Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public lecture on the role of higher education will take place in the city this weekend. (Saturday 2nd December)

The talk entitled ‘The Civic University’ is being hosted by NUI Galway.

It’ll discuss the public impact of 3rd level education, its space in society, and its mission with regard to equality, inclusion and rights.

The lecture takes place at NUI Galway’s Aras Moyola from 10am to 4pm on Saturday.