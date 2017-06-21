15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUI Galway to host Live CAO Facebook Event for students and parents

June 21, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway to host Live CAO Facebook Event for students and parents.

Ahead of the Leaving Certificate Change of Mind deadline on Saturday week, NUI Galway will gather experts from across campus to help prospective students and their parents with their final CAO decision.

NUIG is one of the first universities to provide this interactive platform of support and it will be streamed live on NUI Galway’s Facebook page facebook.com/nuigalway on next Wednesday at 3pm.

The panel will be made up of representatives from all fives Colleges across the campus to answer questions about courses, while it will also feature representatives from Admissions, Accommodation and Support Service teams.

