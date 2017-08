Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to host Ireland’s largest surgical conference.

The 42nd Sir Peter Freyer Memorial Lecture and Surgical Symposium provides a platform for healthcare professionals to present their research and clinical work.

It’s named in memory of the Galway-born surgeon, Sir Peter Freyer, who performed the first successful surgical operation to remove an enlarged prostate in 1900.

The conference gets underway at NUI Galway this Friday, September 1st.