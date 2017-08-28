NUI Galway to hire design consultant for Nun’s Island masterplan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has published the tender documents for its Nun’s Island regeneration masterplan.

NUI Galway’s Education Building is located at Nuns Island, and it also owns the adjacent building.

The university is now seeking a design consultant for the project.

It aims to create a ‘destination space’ to provide sustainable development, deliver employment and promote innovation and learning.

The masterplan aims to regenerate the historic area in partnership with the city council and local stakeholders.

The deadline for submission of tenders to NUI Galway is September 22nd.