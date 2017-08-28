15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

NUI Galway to hire design consultant for Nun’s Island masterplan

By GBFM News
August 28, 2017

Time posted: 6:00 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has published the tender documents for its Nun’s Island regeneration masterplan.

NUI Galway’s Education Building is located at Nuns Island, and it also owns the adjacent building.

The university is now seeking a design consultant for the project.

It aims to create a ‘destination space’ to provide sustainable development, deliver employment and promote innovation and learning.

The masterplan aims to regenerate the historic area in partnership with the city council and local stakeholders.

The deadline for submission of tenders to NUI Galway is September 22nd.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Tender process underway for upgrade of Ballinasloe Garda station
August 28, 2017
Tender process underway for upgrade of Ballinasloe Garda station
August 28, 2017
Delays in plans for Clarinbridge playground
August 28, 2017
Council allows 5 more years to finish Oranmore housing development

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 28, 2017
Connacht sign prop Denis Coulson
August 28, 2017
Galway Supporters Club to host ‘Up for the Match’ in Harcourt Hotel on the eve of the hurling finals
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK