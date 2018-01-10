15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUI Galway and Athlone IT to lead major aquaculture project

January 10, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An innovative aquaculture project led by NUI Galway and Athlone IT is set to improve production and management at the freshwater fishfarms.

The project ‘ECOAQUA’ has received €348,781 in funding under the European Maritime Fisheries Fund.

The project will provide new information, methods, and increased awareness of the industry.

The project aims to test and optimise innovative technologies and processes developed through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s ‘MOREFISH’ project.

