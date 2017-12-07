15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Novel UHG eye treatment up for national award

By GBFM News
December 7, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The team behind a novel eye treatment developed at UHG is up for a national award.

The ‘Serum Eye Drop Programme’ has been nominated as a finalist in the National HSE Excellence Awards.

 

The programme provides routine and emergency blood product services to GUH and hospitals in the surrounding area.

The serum eyedrops are used to treat patients with a range of eye defects such as burns, Sjorens Sydrome, graft versus host disease and severe dry eye.

The awards ceremony takes place at Farmleigh House, Dublin on Thursday week.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
