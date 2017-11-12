Notre Dame University defends talk on ‘hoax of the holocaust of Tuam’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Notre Dame in the US has defended it’s decision to host a talk by Irish journalist John Waters on the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

The writer faced a backlash this week after it emerged his contribution to a panel discussion makes reference to the ‘hoax of the holocaust of tuam’.

Mr. Water argues that there is no hard evidence that up to 800 babies and young children are buried at the site of the former home.

A shameful and insensitive rewriting of history that is exceptionally hurtful to survivors of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

That’s the opinion of Galway East TD and Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon on a talk delivered by John Waters at the University of Notre Dame last evening.

The Irish journalist’s panel contribution at the Indiana University was entitled ‘Cyberspace, Failing Media, and the Hoax of the ‘Holocaust of Tuam”‘.

According to the Irish Independent, the University has issued a statement defending it’s right to host Mr. Waters speech.

It’s Centre of Ethics and Culture has described him as an ‘exceptionally thoughful’ speaker who is ‘intellectually honest and humane’.

However, a spokesperson at last evening’s event added that the university recognises and shares the great pain that many endured at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

They further stressed that as with all speakers, the topic and title of Mr. Water’s speech were provided by him.