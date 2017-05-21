Northampton 21-15 Connacht – Champions Cup play-off reaction

Connacht’s season ended with a 21–15 defeat at the hands of Northampton Saints yesterday at Franklin’s Gardens, consigning the Irish province to the Challenge Cup next season in what was Coach Pat Lam’s final game in charge. It was the worst possible start for Connacht, conceding a try inside 57 seconds. Outhalf Harry Mallinder touched down in the right corner and stepped up to kick the conversion clear. Connacht responded quickly with Niyi Adeolokun driving hard at the home defence and reaching over the line for the try after four minutes. Craig Ronaldson, on kicking duties today, duly slotted the conversion.

Both sides exchanged penalties – two from Mallinder and one from Ronaldson to leave the half time score: Northampton 13-10 Connacht



Saints’ scrumhalf Nic Groom extended the home side’s lead with a try in the 57th minute, which was cancelled out five minutes later when Connacht kicked a penalty to the corner and mauled it over for Dave Heffernan to touch down. The next score was vital and it fell to Saints when they were awarded a penalty in front of the posts. Mallinder extended his tally to 16 points and put his side 6 points clear with nine minutes remaining. Try as they might, Connacht couldn’t force a winning try and after the game Pat Lam reflected on a frustrating afternoon when he spoke to Rob Murphy…

