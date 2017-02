Galway Bay fm newsroom – The North-West Connemara ambulance group has described its meeting with the Health Minister as constructive.

The three person delegation met Simon Harris this week to highlight its concerns over unacceptable waiting times.

The campaign group began its efforts in 2014.

It says the Minister now plans to meet with the National Ambulance Service and will also examine the use of the Red Cross ambulance.

Group spokesperson Patricia Keane says the Minister listened to concerns.