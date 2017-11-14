Nominations Announced For 2018 Galway County Board

The Nominations have been announced for the Galway County Board for 2018. There will be elections for the position of Vice Chairman, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer and Development officer. The elections will take place on the 11th of December in the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa.

Going for the post of Vice Chairman will be Kenneth Fox of Moycullen, Kevin Clancy of Oughterard, Mary Judge of Caherlistrane and Michael Larkin of Craughwell. The Assistant Secretary vote will be between two people, Mary Judge of Caherlistrane and Seamus O’Grady of Monivea/Abbey, The position of treasurer will be filled by either John McGann of Ardrahan, Michael Burke of Kinvara or Kenneth Fox of Moycullen and Finally, the position of Development Officer will be between two Corofin men in Tommy Kelly or Michael Ryder. All other positions have only one nomination in each post.

CATHAOIRLEACH:

Pat Kearney (Kilbeacanty)

LEAS-CATHAOIRLEACH:

Kenneth Fox (Moycullen)

Kevin Clancy (Oughterard

Mary Judge (Caherlistrane)

Michael Larkin (Craughwell)

RUNAÍ:

John Hynes (Liam Mellows)

RUNAÍ CÚNTA

Mary Judge (Caherlistrane)

Seamus O’ Grady (Monivea Abbey)

CISTEOIR

John Mc Gann (Ardrahan)

Michael Burke (Kinvara)

Kenneth Fox (Moycullen)

CISTEOIR CÚNTA

Seamus Connolly (Kilconly)

OIFIGEACH FORBARTHA

Tommy Kelly (Corofin)

Michael Ryder (Corofin)

OIFIGEACH GAEILGE:

Michael Monaghan (Turloughmore)

OIFIGEACH OILIÚNA

Micheal Geraghty (Tuam Stars)

P.R.O:

Seamus Finnerty (Annaghdown)

COMHAIRLE CHONNACHT (1):

John Joe Holleran (Naomh Padraig, Clonbur)

COMHAIRLE CHONNACHT (2)

Noel Treacy (Padraig Pearses)

ÁRD CHOMHAIRLE:

Gerry Larkin (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry)