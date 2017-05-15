No new Garda recruits for Galway this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda division says he does not expect to receive any new Garda recruits from Templemore this year.

Recent figures revealed that just nine new Garda recruits have been allocated to the Galway Garda division in the last 3 years – one of the lowest allocations in the country.

Since 2014, a total of 839 new recruits have been assigned to stations across the country.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley says despite no new recruits for Galway this year, a number of experienced members have requested transfers to the Galway division.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are reporting a 22% drop in crime across the county.

New figures for the first four months of the year reveal that thefts from cars are down by a third, while thefts from the person are down by quarter.

There’s also been a significant drop in drivers caught without insurance – 83 people were caught so far this year, a drop of 35% on 2016.

Public order offences are down by 19%, while assaults causing harm have seen a 22% decrease.