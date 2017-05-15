15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

No new Garda recruits for Galway this year

By GBFM News
May 15, 2017

Time posted: 9:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda division says he does not expect to receive any new Garda recruits from Templemore this year.

Recent figures revealed that just nine new Garda recruits have been allocated to the Galway Garda division in the last 3 years – one of the lowest allocations in the country.

Since 2014, a total of 839 new recruits have been assigned to stations across the country.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley says despite no new recruits for Galway this year, a number of experienced members have requested transfers to the Galway division.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are reporting a 22% drop in crime across the county.

New figures for the first four months of the year reveal that thefts from cars are down by a third, while thefts from the person are down by quarter.

There’s also been a significant drop in drivers caught without insurance – 83 people were caught so far this year, a drop of 35% on 2016.

Public order offences are down by 19%, while assaults causing harm have seen a 22% decrease.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway GAA Results
Deathnotices Monday 15th May, 2017
May 15, 2017
Alternative healthcare clinic planned for Claregalway
May 15, 2017
Major city conference to explore software development
May 15, 2017
No improvements for Inis Oirr quay this year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 15, 2017
Galway clubs gets chance to play at Aviva Stadium for Mini Rugby Festival
May 15, 2017
Galway GAA Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK