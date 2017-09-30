15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

No new Garda recruits for Galway this year

By GBFM News
September 30, 2017

Time posted: 5:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is one of three counties which has received no new Garda recruits this year

Galway, Roscommon and Longford did not benefit from the 488 probationary gardaí who have hit the streets in the past few months

Galway has been allocated just 10 new recruits in the last three years with Dublin North Central getting the country’s highest allocation at 108

Roscommon and Longford are bottom of the allocations with just 5 in the last three years

A statement from the gardaí to the Irish Independent said the allocation is determined by a number of factors including the crime and non-crime workloads, the population, policing arrangements in the area, operational strategies and transfer applications

