15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

No LEADER funding paid out in Galway in four years

By GBFM News
January 11, 2018

Time posted: 11:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that the Department of Rural and Community Development has not spent any funds on the LEADER programme across Galway.

The latest programme opened four years ago, but Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says no Galway grants have been approved to date.

 

Since 2014, almost 550 LEADER projects have been approved, and have had funding allocated to them.

However, Deputy Rabbitte says figures released to Fianna Fáil show neither of the two Galway Local Action Groups have been paid a cent.

She says this has serious implications for employment and economic opportunities across the county.

Deputy Rabbitte says the only money paid out through LEADER to Forum Connemara and GRD was for admin costs, but nothing has yet been paid out for the groups’ planned projects.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway hosts Ireland’s first geoscience conference
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview
January 11, 2018
Call for investigation after Connemara toddlers life ‘placed at risk’ by ambulance delays
January 11, 2018
Man dies following collision at Roscam train crossing
January 11, 2018
Loughrea area councillor calls for emergency funding for roads repairs

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 11, 2018
From the Archives – Galway v Mayo in the 2010 FBD League final
January 11, 2018
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK