No LEADER funding paid out in Galway in four years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed that the Department of Rural and Community Development has not spent any funds on the LEADER programme across Galway.

The latest programme opened four years ago, but Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte says no Galway grants have been approved to date.

Since 2014, almost 550 LEADER projects have been approved, and have had funding allocated to them.

However, Deputy Rabbitte says figures released to Fianna Fáil show neither of the two Galway Local Action Groups have been paid a cent.

She says this has serious implications for employment and economic opportunities across the county.

Deputy Rabbitte says the only money paid out through LEADER to Forum Connemara and GRD was for admin costs, but nothing has yet been paid out for the groups’ planned projects.