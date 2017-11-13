No injuries reported in major crash on M6 motorway near Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say nobody has been injured following a major motorway crash near Ballinasloe which has closed the M6 in both directions.

The incident happened at lunchtime when an arctic truck overturned on the motorway between the Ballinasloe and Athlone exit.

Gardaí are advising motorists travelling from Galway towards Athlone to come off the M6 at junction 14 – the Ballinsloe exit and take the old road to Athlone.

Motorists travelling from Dublin towards Galway are advised to exit the motorway in Athlone and take the old road to Ballinasloe, where they can resume their journey on the M6.

Emergency services are still on the scene and Gardaí say they hope to have the road open this evening.