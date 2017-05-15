15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

No improvements for Inis Oirr quay this year

By GBFM News
May 15, 2017

Time posted: 10:22 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’ll be next year at the earliest when improvement works are carried out at the pier on Inis Oirr.

The County Council says contract documents for the works are being drawn up – but the works are dependent on the allocation of government funding.

Connemara area councillor Sean O’ Tuairisg says boats are finding it difficult to come into the quay due to a build up of silt at the location.

Senior council engineer Michael Timmins says it’s hoped the works can go to tender by the end of the year – but this won’t happen unless the government gives the go-ahead for funding.

