No government response to calls to reverse downgrade of Galway Port

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government has yet to respond to a motion passed by the City Council, urging it to reverse its downgrade of Galway Port.

The city-based port has been changed from a national port to a ‘Port of Regional Importance,’ due to its tonnage.

There are concerns that the change is a major blow to Galway and surrounding area, ahead of a planned major redevelopment of the harbour.

The City Council has urged the government to reconsider its decision, but no response has yet been issued.