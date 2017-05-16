15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

No government response to calls to reverse downgrade of Galway Port

By GBFM News
May 16, 2017

Time posted: 4:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government has yet to respond to a motion passed by the City Council, urging it to reverse its downgrade of Galway Port.

The city-based port has been changed from a national port to a ‘Port of Regional Importance,’ due to its tonnage.

There are concerns that the change is a major blow to Galway and surrounding area, ahead of a planned major redevelopment of the harbour.

The City Council has urged the government to reconsider its decision, but no response has yet been issued.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
