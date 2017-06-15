15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

No Galway promotions in Cabinet reshuffle

By GBFM News
June 15, 2017

Time posted: 8:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – No Galway TDs have been promoted in the latest Government Cabinet reshuffle by newly elected Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

However, Galway still has representation at the Cabinet table.

Galway-Roscommon Independent TD Denis Naughten has retained his portfolio as Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment.

Mayo Fine Gael TD Michael Ring joins the Cabinet in his role as Minister for Community and Rural Affairs.

The junior ministries will be reviewed next week, when Galway West- South Mayo Fine Gael TD Seán Kyne will find out if he gets to stay on as Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Galway East Independent Alliance TD, Seán Canney as Minister of State on a shared portfolio at the Office of Public Works.

Former jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor was the only person to be demoted – to a ‘super junior’ role.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith says that raises serious concerns about the new administration.

