15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

No arrests yet following armed robbery at occupied house in Salthill

By GBFM News
January 9, 2018

Time posted: 4:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are investigating an armed robbery that took place at an occupied house in Salthill.

Three men armed with a knife and imitation firearm allegedly entered a house at Ocean Wave around 9 o’ clock on Sunday night.

The occupants of the house were present at the time but were not injured.

The culprits stole electronics, cash and documents before fleeing down an alley adjacent to the property.

Garda Maria Freely of Galway garda station says that anyone who noticed anything odd in the area last Sunday evening should contact Salthill Gardaí.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
The House Hotel is recruiting a Front Desk Receptionist
Connacht FA Underage Fixtures For This Weekend
January 9, 2018
12 per cent drop in unemployment in Galway over past year
January 9, 2018
Potential developers sought for new Claregalway day care centre and housing
January 9, 2018
A Spiddal restaurant is included on December closures list published today by Food Safety Authority

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 9, 2018
Connacht FA Underage Fixtures For This Weekend
January 9, 2018
Titans Wheelers Face NI Knights This Saturday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK