No arrests yet following armed robbery at occupied house in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are investigating an armed robbery that took place at an occupied house in Salthill.

Three men armed with a knife and imitation firearm allegedly entered a house at Ocean Wave around 9 o’ clock on Sunday night.

The occupants of the house were present at the time but were not injured.

The culprits stole electronics, cash and documents before fleeing down an alley adjacent to the property.

Garda Maria Freely of Galway garda station says that anyone who noticed anything odd in the area last Sunday evening should contact Salthill Gardaí.