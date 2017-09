Galway Bay fm newsroom – No arrests have yet been made in the case of a man held up at knife point while walking home in the Wellpark area.

A youth on a bicycle approached the man, brandishing a knife and demanded he hand over his money.

When the man refused to give him anything the assailant cycled away.

Gardaí are asking anyone who witnessed this or anyhting suspicious in Wellpark last Wednesday the 6th to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538000.