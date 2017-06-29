No arrests after 70 thousand euro worth of cocaine is washed up on Ballyconneely beach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – No suspects have yet been identified following the discovery of 70 thousand euro worth of cocaine at a rural beach in Ballyconneely.

The discovery was made on June 10th by a man while out walking on False Bay at Dunloughan beach in Ballyconneely.

The professionally packaged powder substance was identifed as cocaine after Gardai carried out presumptive testing.

A similar package was discovered washed up some 140 kilometres away on a beach in the Achill area of county Mayo a few days before.

Gardai are investigating a possible link between the two incidents.

The divisional drugs unit has since carried out a search of the Ballyconneely coastline assisted by Garda divers who inspected the seabed.

Gardai are also liaising with customs officials and interpol as part of the wider investigation.

The cocaine package located at False Bay is now being examined by a forensic team at Garda headquarters in Dublin.