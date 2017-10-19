Nine Days To Run Like The Wind.

The fourth “Run Like the Wind” races will take place in the picturesque Galway Wind Park (Páirc Ghaoithe na Gaillimhe) at 11am on Saturday October 28th 2017.

This will be a glorious chance to run the 4k or 8k in this beautiful and scenic area of Galway.

There will be a 4k and an 8k race. The event is run by a local athletics club Corrib AC and is a popular event in the Galway running calendar and is sponsored by Galway Wind Park.

Some advantages of these races include that there are no cars on race routes

It provides a unique opportunity to try a picturesque route with elevations and all athletes will finish their races on a pleasant down-hill.

There are 75 technical t-shirts for the first 75 registered on RunIreland for each race- in red for the 8k and blue for the 4k. These are quite striking & useful mementoes.

The Galway Wind Park is located in the Cloosh Valley on the R372, approximately 7km south west of Oughterard, Co Galway/ Uachtar Ard, Co. Na Gaillimhe.

This is approximately 33kms from Galway City and takes on average 45 minutes to travel.

Car pooling is highly recommended. Registration is open on Run Ireland.

http://www.runireland.com/events/run-wind-1.

To get updates, checkout Facebook (www.facebook.com/corribathleticclub) and the website corribac.ie.