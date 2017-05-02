15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

IRISH WOMEN RUGBY

Nine Connacht Players as Ireland Women’s Training Squad Is Announced For Women’s Rugby World Cup

By Sport GBFM
May 2, 2017

Time posted: 4:23 pm

The Ireland Women’s management team have confirmed a 48-strong training panel to prepare for the Women’s Rugby World Cup in Ireland this August.
print
Sport
Corofin wins Jack McHugh Memorial Tournament
Corofin - Jack McHugh Winners
May 2, 2017
Corofin wins Jack McHugh Memorial Tournament
GALWAY MINOR FOOTBALLERS
May 2, 2017
Galway Minors Qualify for Connacht Semi-Final
connacht-rugby-media-release
May 2, 2017
Connacht Squad Update

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

simon-coveney-news
May 2, 2017
Minister Coveney to officially open Kinvara water treatment plant
news-fire-alarm
May 2, 2017
Tenders sought for construction of new fire station in Tuam

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline