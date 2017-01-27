15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

CAROLAN

Nigel Carolan rules himself out of Connacht job

By Sport GBFM
January 27, 2017

Time posted: 10:01 am

Ireland under-20 head-coach Nigel Carolan has ruled himself out of the race to succeed Pat Lam at Connacht this summer.  Carolan, who’s been the academy manager at the Sportsground for 13-years, says the time is not right for him to seek the top job at his home province.  The former Connacht winger is not ruling out applying ‘down the road’ for the position but insists he’s happy continuing in his current role for now.

print
Sport
Concern over condition of city playgrounds
GALWAY UNITED 2016
January 26, 2017
Galway United Play First Pre Season Friendly Tomorrow Night
17/11/2016 Repro free: Pieta House Fund Raiser . Photo: Andrew Downes, Xposure.
January 26, 2017
Craughwell Charity Chariot Hopes To Raise Money For Pieta House
SIGERSON CUP 2017
January 26, 2017
NUIG Turn Over Trinity In Sigerson Cup

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

gbfm-news-playground
January 27, 2017
Concern over condition of city playgrounds
news-price-house-property-auction
January 27, 2017
Massive surge in searches for new homes across Galway

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline