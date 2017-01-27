Nigel Carolan rules himself out of Connacht job

Ireland under-20 head-coach Nigel Carolan has ruled himself out of the race to succeed Pat Lam at Connacht this summer. Carolan, who’s been the academy manager at the Sportsground for 13-years, says the time is not right for him to seek the top job at his home province. The former Connacht winger is not ruling out applying ‘down the road’ for the position but insists he’s happy continuing in his current role for now.

