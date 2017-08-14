Next phase of Parkmore traffic works to begin tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom: Galway City Council will begin the next phase of work on improving traffic congestion at the Parkmore and IDA business parks tomorrow.

The new phase of works will include the extension of the right turning lane at Briarhill Junction on the approach from the Coolagh Roundabout.

The works will provide additional capacity at the junction in order to deal with inbound morning traffic.

The improvements will be completed during off peak times of the day and will not cause significant delays to motorists.