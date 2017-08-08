15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Newly ordained priest to be new NUI Galway chaplain

By GBFM News
August 8, 2017

Time posted: 3:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s newest priest has been nominated for the role of Chaplain at NUI Galway.

Reverend Declan Lohan was recently ordained in Oranmore’s first ever ordination ceremony.

It comes as number of diocesan changes have been announced for the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora.

The changes have been announced by diocesan administrator Canon Michael McLoughlin.

Under the changes Reverend Barry Hogg, president of St Mary’s College is to retire.

Reverend Barry Horan, Chaplain NUI Galway to be Parish Priest in Clarinbridge.

Reverend Hugh Clifford, Director of Formation, Irish College Rome to be Parish Priest of Ballinderreen and Kinvara.

Reverend Patrick O’Donoghue, parish priest Clarinbridge to minister with the Fraternity of St Peter in England.

Reverend Kevin Blade MSC parish priest Ballinfoile to return to the Sacred Heart Missionaries.

Reverend Tony Horgan MSC Sacred Heart Missionaries to be Parish Priest of Ballinfoile.

Reverend Terry O’Brien MSC Sacred Heart Missionaries to be curate in Knocknacarra.

The changes for the Galway Diocese will come into effect on Friday week, the 18th of August.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Irish Water defends out of hours communication methods
August 8, 2017
Irish Water defends out of hours communication methods
August 8, 2017
Concern that water issues will seriously damage Roundstone tourism
August 8, 2017
Report raises concerns over foster care standards in Galway/Roscommon area

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 8, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
August 8, 2017
Galway Clinic Streets Of Galway Next Saturday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK