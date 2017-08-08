Newly ordained priest to be new NUI Galway chaplain

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s newest priest has been nominated for the role of Chaplain at NUI Galway.

Reverend Declan Lohan was recently ordained in Oranmore’s first ever ordination ceremony.

It comes as number of diocesan changes have been announced for the Diocese of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora.

The changes have been announced by diocesan administrator Canon Michael McLoughlin.

Under the changes Reverend Barry Hogg, president of St Mary’s College is to retire.

Reverend Barry Horan, Chaplain NUI Galway to be Parish Priest in Clarinbridge.

Reverend Hugh Clifford, Director of Formation, Irish College Rome to be Parish Priest of Ballinderreen and Kinvara.

Reverend Patrick O’Donoghue, parish priest Clarinbridge to minister with the Fraternity of St Peter in England.

Reverend Kevin Blade MSC parish priest Ballinfoile to return to the Sacred Heart Missionaries.

Reverend Tony Horgan MSC Sacred Heart Missionaries to be Parish Priest of Ballinfoile.

Reverend Terry O’Brien MSC Sacred Heart Missionaries to be curate in Knocknacarra.

The changes for the Galway Diocese will come into effect on Friday week, the 18th of August.