Galway bay fm newsroom – Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Brendan Kelly as the new Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora.

The post of Bishop of Galway has been vacant for over a year since the retirement of Bishop Martin Drennan in July 2016.

Speaking at Galway Cathedral in the past hour, Bishop Kelly says he’s ‘still somewhat in shock’ at his appointment to the diocese.

Since Bishop Drennan’s retirement, the diocese has been run by Parish Priest of Moycullen, Canon Michael McLoughlin.