Newly agreed Aran Island air service contract faces problems

By GBFM News
January 6, 2017

Time posted: 1:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The newly agreed contract for an air service to the Aran Islands is facing a series of problems.

That’s according to Galway Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh.

He says there’s complication in the new Public Service Obligation contract, which centres on a requirement for additional fees on unscheduled flights.

It requires the company to charge extra fees on all flights not covered by the PSO agreement, which only covers a certain number of set flights.

This means if additional flights are needed for a funeral or other unprecedented situation, passengers will have to pay up to 35 euro per seat more than those on the flights covered by the PSO contract.

Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh says Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne still has time to rectify the situation, but he has to act quickly.

He says the current arrangement could have a significant negative impact on locals, and on tourism.

