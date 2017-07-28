New York woman settles case with Galway cousins over loan repayments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A legal action taken by a 96 year old New York resident against her Galway cousins has been settled.

Kathleen McNicholas, a Mayo native, took the case against Olive Cunningham of Rockfield Park in the city and her sister Ann Cunningham of Fursey Road Shantalla.

She claimed she had loaned the women money which they did not repay.

Kathleen McNicholas took the case claiming that she loaned 300 thousand dollars to the two women and when she asked for it to be repaid they did not respond.

She has no children herself and saved money from working in New York since 1954 and investing in stocks.

Ms. McNicholas gave evidence to the High Court via video link earlier this week.

She claimed she loaned the women money to do up their homes and had told them she would need it repaid to pay for her own care.

Olive Cunningham claimed the money she received was to pay for 24 hour care for her ill brother, the only family member still living at the family home in Mayo.

Ann Cunningham says she was given a 100 thousand gift from her cousin in America, which was unsolicited.

Kathleen McNicholas was due to cross examined in the High Court yesterday.

According to today’s Irish Times, the High Court has heard that the matter has been settled following talks.

The case has been adjourned to October for implementation of the settlement.