The Galway Hurlers New York supporters will be in for a treat this Christmas as members of the team along with manager Micheal Donoghue and the Liam McCarthy Cup will be in Jake’s Saloon on 7th Avenue on St Stephens Day followed by a visit to Rosie O’Grady’s the following day.

Eugene Kyne is the PRO of The Galway Hurling Supporters Club in New York and while home in Turloughmore, he spoke to Sean Walsh about the event which is a fundraiser for the Galway Players Fund.