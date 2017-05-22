New working group to hold first meeting in bid to reopen Loughrea Town Hall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new working group which has been set up in a bid to re-open Loughrea Town Hall will hold its first meeting this evening (22/05).

The new group is made up of four members of the Loughrea Arts, Culture and Recreation group and four local councillors.

Efforts are currently underway to raise 40 thousand euro in funding towards the renovation.

An initial meeting of the new working group will take place at 9pm to discuss the plan of action for the long awaited project.

LARC spokesperson Mary Paula Healy says the new group will create a road map towards developing Loughrea Town Hall.