New wing opened at Western Alzheimers Athenry facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Western Alzheimers has officially opened a new wing in the charity’s residential centre in Athenry.

€230,000 was fundraised by Boston Scientific employees to support the building of the new facility which includes 3 additional bedrooms and laundry and storage facilities.

The charity partnership ran over two years as part of Boston Scientific’s Charity of the Year programme.

Western Alheimers CEO Pat Holmes says the new wing will allow them to tackle the waiting list for the service.