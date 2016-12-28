15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New turbine delivery times to Galway Wind Park after concerns from locals

By GBFM News
December 28, 2016

Time posted: 8:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New delivery times for the delivery of wind turbines to Galway Wind Park have been agreed.

SSE says it has had representations from the local community and politicians regarding the 6a.m turbine delivery time near Oughterard.

As a result SSE has agreed with gardaí to change the delivery times from the 5th of January.

Galway Wind Park is a two-phase project which is due to be completed by autumn next year.

It involves windfarms in Cloosh, Lettercraffoe, Seecon and Uggool.

When operational, it’ll have the capacity to generate enough green energy to power more than 80 thousand homes.

Turbine deliveries will cross the N59 at the junction with Doon East at the new time of 7a.m for the remaining 5 months of scheduled turbine deliveries.

Gardaí and the site project team will operate a traffic management plan along the N59 between Roscahill and Moycullen at either side of the junction with Doon Road East from 7am to 7.15a.m to co-incide with turbine deliveries.

