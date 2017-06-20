New Tuam fire station progressing steadily

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is to seek government approval in the coming months for Tuam’s new fire station.

Eight tenders for the major construction project have been received and are currently being assessed by a team of consultants.

Last year, funding was confirmed to build new fire stations at Milltown Road in Tuam and at a site close to the mart in Loughrea.

It was part of a 40 million euro Government programme of construction and refurbishment for 26 fire stations across the country.

The cost to build the two stations in Tuam and Loughrea was estimated at around 1.5 million euro.

Full tender documentation is being drawn up to allow the prospective contractors to complete costings for the project.

The contract for the works will be awarded once this process is complete.

The final recommendation on the successful contractor and costing for the new station will then be subject to approval from the Department of Housing.

A response from the department is expected in Autumn.