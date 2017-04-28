New tourism office for West Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new tourism information office aimed at directing more visitors to the west Connemara Gaeltacht has opened in Casla today.

The office will be run by Údarás na Gaeltachta in a building which has been developed by businessman Nicholas O’ Connor on the site of the old Derrynea Courthouse.

While Connemara is an iconic tourism location the main draw has always been to the north of the area – Clifden, Kylemore, Roundstone, Ballinahinch and Leenane being among the key destinations.

Údarás na Gaeltachta is now focusing on bringing more visitors to the west Connemara Gaeltacht and the office which is being opened in Casla today fits into that strategy.

The idea is the brainchild of businessman, Nicholas O’ Connor.

He is the developer of a new building on the site of the old Derrynea Courthouse, for years the centre for dispensing justice in south Connemara.

Nicholas O’ Conner says it’s a change from the old days and from now on the venue will extend a welcoming ambience to visitors.