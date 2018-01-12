15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New tourism facilities approved for Portumna

By GBFM News
January 12, 2018

Time posted: 4:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portumna Castle is set to get new visitor facilities.

The county council has granted planning permission to the Office of Public Works to demolish a vacant bungalow at the castle and build a new car park and bus set down area.

The development is subject to 10 planning conditions including the requirement that a planned pathway from the proposed car park be left out of the plans.

Portumna Castle is a protected structure so an archaeologist must be hired out carry out test trenching on site before demolition work begins.

Galway East T.D Anne Rabbitte says that new car parking facilities are crucial to Portumna Castle becoming a major tourist destination.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
