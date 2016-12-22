New SSE Airtricity League 2017 fixtures released

Galway United will open their 2017 Premier Division Season on Friday night the 24th of February at home to Drogheda United at Eamon Deacy Park following the publication of the 2017 SSE Airtricity League Fixtures this afternoon. This will be followed by an away trip to Turners Cross and Cork City a week later and another away trip to Finn Harps on March 10th with a home game against Shamrock Rovers on the 13th and an away game to Bohemians on St Patrick’s night.United’s last game of the season will be at home to Dundalk on the 27th of October at Eamon Deacy Park.

The Fixture List for the first round of games are as follows……

PREMIER DIVISION

SERIES NO. 1

Fri. 24 February

Galway United v Drogheda United Eamonn Deacy Park – 7.45 pm

SERIES NO. 2

Fri. 3 March

Cork City v Galway United Turner’s Cross – 7.45pm

SERIES NO. 3

Fri. 10 March

Finn Harps v Galway United Finn Park – 8.00 pm

SERIES NO. 4

Mon. 13 March

Galway United v Shamrock Rovers Eamonn Deacy Park – 7.45 pm

SERIES NO.5

Fri. 17 March

Bohemians v Galway United Dalymount Park – 7.45 pm

MONDAY/TUESDAY 20/21 MARCH – EA SPORTS CUP FIRST ROUND

SERIES NO. 6

Sat. 25 March

Galway United v Derry City Eamonn Deacy Park TBC

SERIES NO.7

Fri. 31 March

Galway United v Sligo Rovers Eamonn Deacy Park – 7.45 pm

SERIES NO.8

Fri. 7 April

Bray Wanderers v Galway United Carlisle Grounds – 7.45 pm

SERIES NO.9

Fri.14 April

Galway United v St. Patrick’s Athletic Eamonn Deacy Park – 7.45 pm

MONDAY 17 APRIL – EA SPORTS CUP SECOND ROUND

SERIES NO. 10

Sat.22 April

Limerick v Galway United Markets Field – 6.30 pm

SERIES NO. 11

Fri.28 April

Galway United v Dundalk Eamonn Deacy Park – 7.45 pm

MONDAY 1 MAY – EA SPORTS CUP QUARTER -FINALS

SERIES NO. 12

Fri. 5 May

Drogheda United v Galway United United Park – 7.45 pm