New SSE Airtricity League 2017 fixtures released

By Sport GBFM
December 22, 2016

Time posted: 1:17 pm

Galway United will open their 2017 Premier Division Season on Friday night the 24th of February at home to Drogheda United at Eamon Deacy Park following the publication of the 2017 SSE Airtricity League Fixtures this afternoon. This will be followed by an away trip to Turners Cross and Cork City a week later and another away trip to Finn Harps on March 10th with a home game against Shamrock Rovers on the 13th and an away game to Bohemians on St Patrick’s night.United’s last game of the season will be at home to Dundalk on the 27th of October at Eamon Deacy Park.
The Fixture List for the first round of games are as follows……
PREMIER DIVISION
SERIES NO. 1
Fri. 24 February
Galway United v Drogheda United Eamonn Deacy Park – 7.45 pm
SERIES NO. 2
Fri. 3 March
Cork City v Galway United Turner’s Cross – 7.45pm
SERIES NO. 3
Fri. 10 March
Finn Harps v Galway United Finn Park – 8.00 pm
SERIES NO. 4
Mon. 13 March
Galway United v Shamrock Rovers Eamonn Deacy Park – 7.45 pm
SERIES NO.5
Fri. 17 March
Bohemians v Galway United Dalymount Park – 7.45 pm
MONDAY/TUESDAY 20/21 MARCH – EA SPORTS CUP FIRST ROUND
SERIES NO. 6
Sat. 25 March
Galway United v Derry City Eamonn Deacy Park TBC
SERIES NO.7
Fri. 31 March
Galway United v Sligo Rovers Eamonn Deacy Park – 7.45 pm
SERIES NO.8
Fri. 7 April
Bray Wanderers v Galway United Carlisle Grounds – 7.45 pm
SERIES NO.9
Fri.14 April
Galway United v St. Patrick’s Athletic Eamonn Deacy Park – 7.45 pm

MONDAY 17 APRIL – EA SPORTS CUP SECOND ROUND

SERIES NO. 10
Sat.22 April
Limerick v Galway United Markets Field – 6.30 pm
SERIES NO. 11
Fri.28 April
Galway United v Dundalk Eamonn Deacy Park – 7.45 pm

MONDAY 1 MAY – EA SPORTS CUP QUARTER -FINALS

SERIES NO. 12
Fri. 5 May
Drogheda United v Galway United United Park – 7.45 pm
