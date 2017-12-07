15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

New software development centre in city to create more than 50 jobs

By GBFM News
December 7, 2017

Time posted: 10:21 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Italian company is to establish a software development centre in the city, creating 53 jobs over the next 5 years.

Antares Vision specialises in computer vision systems to identify defects on products for several sectors including pharmaceutical and cosmetics.

The project, which will initially be based at Galway Technology Park in Mervue, is supported by IDA Ireland.

Antares Vision is privately owned and is headquartered in Travagliato near Brescia, Italy.

Emma Goode of IDA Ireland says the jobs will include junior and senior software developer roles.

