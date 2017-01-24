15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

New school for Clarin College Athenry by end of next year

By GBFM News
January 24, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new school for Clarin College, formerly known as the vocational school, is set to be delivered by the end of 2018.

That’s according to Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon who has received a commitment from the Education Minister that the project is to be prioritised.

The new build will cater for 1,000 pupils and will be located at a new site behind Joyce’s, on the outskirts of the town.

The planning process is expected to commence shortly.

Minister Bruton has also committed to providing a new Gaelcampus on the current site of Clarin College, once the new school is up and running.

This would facilitate the co-location of Gaelscoil Riada and Coláiste an Eachreidh on one site.

Deputy Cannon says the Gaelcampus will be a huge boost for the Athenry and East Galway area:

Galway Bay FM News Desk
