New scheme offering funds to renovate vacant homes rolled out to Galway

June 16, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new scheme which incentivises homeowners to repair vacant properties to make them available to social housing waiting list tenants, is being rolled out in Galway.

The ‘Repair and Leasing’ scheme was piloted in Waterford and Carlow and is now being rolled out to local authorities nationwide.

The scheme provides homeowners with an interest-free loan of up to 40 thousand euro.

Properties must be vacant for at least 12 months and the scheme also involves a minimum lease term of 10 years.

A public information meeting takes place at the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe next Monday at 6.30pm to discuss the scheme.

Director of Housing with Galway County Council, Michael Owens explains the idea behind the scheme.

