Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have given the go ahead for a new restaurant in the city centre.

Steve and Lorna Mayve are to convert a ground floor butcher shop at 4 Henry Street to a restaurant.

The project will involve alterations to the facade of the commercial premises.

Permission’s been granted with 10 conditions attached, one of which stipulates that the eatery can only operate between 10am and 10pm Monday to Saturday.